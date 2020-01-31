Sask. Super Bowl fans ready to chow down on … bruschetta?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with fans after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)
SASKATOON -- Google and YouTube have released the results of Canadians' searches regarding the Super Bowl this weekend, showing which provinces favour which team – and what snacks they're researching.
In Saskatchewan, the most searched snack was bruschetta - the only province with that result. Various dips and chicken wings were the most commonly searched. Meanwhile, Prince Edward Islanders are looking for curry recipes that conform to the Keto diet.
Here is the full list:
- Saskatchewan - Bruschetta
- Ontario - Buffalo chicken dip
- Yukon - Onion bacon dip
- Alberta - Buffalo chicken dip
- Manitoba - Mac and cheese
- Quebec - Chicken wings
- New Brunswick - Spinach dip
- Nova Scotia - Chicken wings
- British Columbia - Sandwiches
- Newfoundland and Labrador - Korean short ribs
- Prince Edward Island - Keto curry
Saskatchewan fans appear to be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, along with B.C., Alberta and Nova Scotia. The Northwest Territories, Yukon Territory, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick back the Kansas City Chiefs, while Ontario and P.E.I. are split.