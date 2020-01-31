SASKATOON -- Google and YouTube have released the results of Canadians' searches regarding the Super Bowl this weekend, showing which provinces favour which team – and what snacks they're researching.

In Saskatchewan, the most searched snack was bruschetta - the only province with that result. Various dips and chicken wings were the most commonly searched. Meanwhile, Prince Edward Islanders are looking for curry recipes that conform to the Keto diet.

Here is the full list:

Saskatchewan - Bruschetta

Ontario - Buffalo chicken dip

Yukon - Onion bacon dip

Alberta - Buffalo chicken dip

Manitoba - Mac and cheese

Quebec - Chicken wings

New Brunswick - Spinach dip

Nova Scotia - Chicken wings

British Columbia - Sandwiches

Newfoundland and Labrador - Korean short ribs

Prince Edward Island - Keto curry

Saskatchewan fans appear to be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, along with B.C., Alberta and Nova Scotia. The Northwest Territories, Yukon Territory, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick back the Kansas City Chiefs, while Ontario and P.E.I. are split.