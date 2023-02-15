Sask. students turn off the wifi to learn on the traditional network: the trapline

Some Saskatchewan students are taking learning from the classroom to the trapline.

Grades 5 and 6 students from Ducharme Elementary School in La Loche just finished their session of trapping school.

Principal Leanne Gailey said elders took over instructing the kids in “all the ways to trap animals and we would get the animals and prepare the traps and go ice fishing and clean fish and make dry fish. You name it, we did it.”

Gailey said she participated in the experience when she was a student at the school, and now she gets to plan the annual trip for students.

“We allow kids to learn how to prepare and organize the traps and the different kinds of trap setting for different animals and finding the right location and setting up ice fishing and doing the digging with ice fishing and getting the kids to clean fish and prepare dry fish. All the traditional things.”

Students in La Loche are taught by elders about traditional ice fishing methods. (https://www.facebook.com/ducharmeelementaryschool)

She said trapping school lasts for about five days at a time.

In 2019, she said they opened a new cabin, which is about 3,000 square feet to accommodate more students.

“Now we send out a busload of kids. It's probably about 80 to 100 kids that participate.”

Trapping school also has another advantage, Gailey said.

“Kids have no cell service. There's no cell service up there. There's no Wi-Fi. So kids are off their devices and communicating with each other face to face and off their screens. It's a good time and kids are always eager to go.”

She said they also have a fish camp in the spring.

Gailey said students learn to prepare what they’ve caught and they can bring it back to share with family.

“They'll make dry fish just like beef jerky, but with fish. Then they take that home.”

She said the excursion was well worth the effort and cost.

“Lots of funding grants that we have to apply for to make this happen, as well as we use our school budget at the same time. But definitely well worth it.”