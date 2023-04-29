Sask. students compete in electric go-kart races in Saskatoon

Students from high schools around Saskatchewan have gathered in Saskatoon to race go-karts.

The race is held at Prarieland Park is part of an extracurricular program that teaches students autobody and electronic skills.

“We're trying to inspire young kids to get into anything related to electric vehicle technology, which could be mining, rare earth materials to battery development to robotics, electronics coding,” event organizer and president and owner of Swervin’ Mini Indy Racing, Merv Armstrong said.

There are 12 teams that have converted gas-powered vehicles into electric ones, and then put them to the test. The go-karts are racing around 50 kilometres an hour.

This is the second time Swervin’ Mini Indy Racing has held the event and some of the students say it has opened up career possibilities for them.

“I think after I'm done with high school I want to either get into being an Automotive Service Technician or get into welding,” Grade 12 Walter Murray student Cierra Durston told CTV News. “And this I think is greatly influenced that because we did a lot of work on this car like we built it up we also did a bit of welding on it.”

Grade 10 Walter Murray student, Jack Tennent-Ethier, said the event also helps participants develop soft skills.

“I've learned how to work with a team a lot better because it shows you have to rely on everybody,” Tennet-Ethier said.

Several races are planned for Saturday, including the fastest lap and fastest pit change. According to Armstrong, the team with the most points wins a trophy.

Armstrong said the event was sponsored by organizations like the National Research Council and Ford dealerships.

With files from Stacey Hein