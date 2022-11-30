Sask. student wins Rhodes Scholarship

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London