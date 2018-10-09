One of the first studies conducted at the University of Saskatchewan’s new Livestock and Forage Centre involves feeding cows hot chili powder extract.

Caleb Eidsvik, an animal science masters student, is investigating if hot chili powder extract could change the body composition on cows that are resistant to insulin – cows that don’t fully absorb energy from their food.

“I propose that the cells are getting the energy and they just aren’t using it the way that we want them to build. The energy is just going into fat,” Eidsvik said

“In this study, we want to look at what the body’s actually doing. At the end of it when they get cut up, what’s their body composition is like, and see what we can do from there.”

Eidsvik’s study takes place at the new $38-million U of S facility, south of Clavet.

The Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence is geared towards veterinary medicine, agriculture and science students for hands-on learning.

“You can do all the research in a petri dish you want, but you really got to go out and do that research in the element,” Aaron Ivey, a co-chair of the centre’s steering committee, said.

Ryder Lee, the CEO of Saskatchewan’s Cattleman’s Association, said he hopes the research will improve the quality of Canadian beef while reducing farmers’ costs.

“We compete at the high end because we produce high end stuff, but you can’t just sit back and say, ‘Oh, we’ll be good forever,’” Lee told CTV News.

The U of S has plans to expand the facility by increasing the amount calves next year.