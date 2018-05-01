

CTV Saskatoon





It will cost you more if you’re caught speeding in Saskatchewan as of May 1.

The base amount on all speeding fines will increase by $30 and the fine per kilometre over the speed limit will double.

If you’re caught going 20 km/hr over the posted speed limit, it will now cost you about $190 — an increase of $60.

In school zones, travelling 20km/hr over the limit has increased to $310.

Late charges for traffic fines will increase from $50 to $60.

The province expects to collect an extra $6.4 million per year in revenue from the fine increases.