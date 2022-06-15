Sask. Special Olympians return home

L to R: Jordan Stevenson (speed skating) Dylan Dovell (Cross-Country Skiing), Greg Donaldson (Snowshoeing), Larry Fast (Speed Skating Coach) (Courtesy: Jordan Stevenson) L to R: Jordan Stevenson (speed skating) Dylan Dovell (Cross-Country Skiing), Greg Donaldson (Snowshoeing), Larry Fast (Speed Skating Coach) (Courtesy: Jordan Stevenson)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London