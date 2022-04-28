Sask. solar company sees boom, in part due to federal grant program
Business at Suncatcher Solar Ltd. is up over 30 per cent this spring compared to last year, which it credits to municipal and federal programs encouraging people to go green.
"I am getting a lot of quote requests. I've got quite a bit of work lined up," co-owner Angielilka Ortlepp said.
Quotes for Saskatoon residents are about $15,000 to $30,000 and the panels could save homeowners around $90 to $120 a month, she said.
In addition to wanting to fight climate change and save money, she says clients are encouraged by the federal government's Canada Greener Homes Grant. It started last summer and provides households with a rebate of up to $5,000.
The City of Saskatoon's Home Energy Loan Program offers energy efficiency upgrades and renewable energy installations at low-interest rate loans, repayable through property taxes.
"It gives them the upfront access to the capital they may not have because they can be very big investments," said the city's manager of climate strategy and data Amber Weckworth.
HELP started in September and has approved 70 of 400 applicants.
The program is expected to approve another 247 people when it receives more funding.
