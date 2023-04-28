Sask. small town 'super welcoming' to Manitoba High School Band stuck during storm

Last Thursday’s storm forced a high school band from Manitoba to stay the night in Craik, Saskatchewan.

In the town of roughly 420 people, the community’s Mayor Mark Wegner said the bus they were travelling on stood out.

“I turned on to Main Street and notice a coach bus, which is unusual. The weather was fairly inclement,” he said.

Wegner said he stopped and talked to the driver to figure out what was going on.

“One of the gentlemen on the bus said what do we do we got 50 kids on the bus?” he said.

The mayor directed the bus full of Springfield Collegiate Institute band students from Oakbank in Manitoba to Craik school. Oakbank is located 15 kilometres east of Winnipeg. The band was coming in from Saskatoon after performing in Edmonton.

“Everyone got into action. I had staff member here taking them to the gym. I had other staff members getting name tags because I was suddenly going to have to remember 55 more names,’ said Principal of Craik School Charla Edwards.

The 47 band students nearly matched the entire 60-student population at Craik school, which has one Grade 12 student: the principal’s daughter.

During the storm, many of Craik's students didn’t make it to the school for the day. After Edwards tended to the teenagers' immediate needs like WiFi, Craik and Springfield schools made the most of the day. Students played games in the gym together, lounging around the school, and the Springfield kids taught them some music, and later put on a concert.

“Our students had to do some school work, but then it was, there’s always lessons to be learned that are different than the curriculum,” said Edwards.

For students like Landon Watt, who is the sixth grade, it’s a day he won’t forget.

“It was really cool, like it doesn’t really happen that often. Like just a random school just to come here,” he said.

In the afternoon, the call was made to stay the night at the school. A Facebook post called on the community to step up with bedding, which according to the Edwards it did. She would stay the night to help at the school. The school division ended up paying for Springfield’s dinner which was cooked at the school.

“The town of Craik was absolutely great. School was super welcoming,” said Springfield Collegiate Institute band student Nathan Tannahill.

People in Craik don’t think their town is special, though.

“Small town outpouring, if you need help, we usually give you help,” said Wegner.

“I think that’s the way it should be. I really don’t think that we did anything special,” added Edwards.

The next day the show went on for the band who would make it home safely.