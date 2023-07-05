Sask. skateboarder needs votes to win skate park hero contest

A Saskatchewan skateboarder is in a worldwide competition put on by the biggest name in the sport, and it's getting down to the wire.

Almost 99 per cent of the contestants have already been eliminated.

"I'm in a good run for it. I'm second place in the quarterfinals and I need your help. I need votes," said Andrew Klev, a participant in the Tony Hawk Skate Park Hero contest.

Klev has been skateboarding for over 15 years and heard about the competition from his brother.

Contestants upload a profile to the website and upload content to their profiles.

The public can vote or donate money for votes to decide who wins the grand prize.

Money raised through the contest will go to the Skate Park Project, a foundation that builds facilities for youth in underserved communities.

The winner will get a trip to California to skate with Tony Hawk, as well as $10,000 in prize money.

"It's pretty crazy to think about playing all those video games as a kid and then 15 years later to actually have a chance to maybe skate with Tony Hawk himself," said Klev. "So I hope I win."

While the chance to skate with "the Birdman" himself is enough of a prize, Klev has plans for the prize money if he wins.

"If I was to win, I would take my $10,000 and put it towards building an indoor skate park in Saskatoon," he said. "Because it's pretty cold here, and we can't skate year-round. So if that could be the first step towards doing that, I would be happy to donate that money."

Klev says he's learned a lot about life through skateboarding, and he wants to share that with the community.

"'I've learned so many life lessons from skateboarding. It's not if you're gonna fall, it's when," Klev told CTV News.

"And I take that approach to life as well. Whether that be any sort of life struggle or hurdle that you have to go through, you're going to fall. It's just a matter of dusting yourself off and getting back on your board and keep pushing."

Votes count as double for Wednesday only, and the deadline for this round of the competition is Thursday at 7 p.m.