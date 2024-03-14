SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. sets new record for municipal revenue sharing

    Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on while speaking to the media at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on while speaking to the media at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
    Share

    Saskatchewan will set a new record at $340.2 million for municipal revenue sharing (MRS) this year, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.

    Speaking at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) annual convention in Regina, the Premier said the 2024-25 municipal revenue sharing program will be $42.3 million more than last year.

    "Our government made the commitment to Saskatchewan communities to create and support a predictable revenue-sharing tool that grows with our province's economy," Moe said in a statement.

    "With this announcement, more than $4.3 billion in provincial funding has been allocated since 2007 to support the priorities of municipalities."

    The provincial government said the program, which is based on provincial sales tax revenue, provides predictable, no-strings-attached funding to municipalities to allocate to their budget.

    Last year’s funding for this municipal program increased to $297 million from $267 million in the previous years.

    According to the provincial government, a total of $1.5 million from the MRS program will be allocated to targeted sector support initiatives.

    More details on the allocations of the funding will be in the provincial budget, which will be released next week, the provincial government said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News