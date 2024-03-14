Sask. sets new record for municipal revenue sharing

Saskatchewan will set a new record at $340.2 million for municipal revenue sharing (MRS) this year, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) annual convention in Regina, the Premier said the 2024-25 municipal revenue sharing program will be $42.3 million more than last year.

"Our government made the commitment to Saskatchewan communities to create and support a predictable revenue-sharing tool that grows with our province's economy," Moe said in a statement.

"With this announcement, more than $4.3 billion in provincial funding has been allocated since 2007 to support the priorities of municipalities."

The provincial government said the program, which is based on provincial sales tax revenue, provides predictable, no-strings-attached funding to municipalities to allocate to their budget.

Last year’s funding for this municipal program increased to $297 million from $267 million in the previous years.

According to the provincial government, a total of $1.5 million from the MRS program will be allocated to targeted sector support initiatives.

More details on the allocations of the funding will be in the provincial budget, which will be released next week, the provincial government said.