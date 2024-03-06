Sask. sees 71 per cent increase in food exports to India

Saskatchewan saw a 71 per cent increase in agri-food exports to India in 2023. This jump brought the total value of exports to $712 million, according to the provincial government.

The leading agri-food export commodities in 2023 were lentils and peas.

Data from the provincial government shows that Saskatchewan’s total agri-food export volume to India ranked second in year-over-year growth among its top five international markets.

Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Peru, and China are Saskatchewan's top five international market destinations.

"With India being Saskatchewan's fifth largest trading partner, we want to help our companies and producers remain profitable and competitive by reinforcing our global links with key trade partners in support of Saskatchewan's long-term economic goals,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a release Wednesday.

Saskatchewan surpassed its 2030 growth plan target for agri-food exports, reaching a record $20.2 billion in 2023, according to the provincial government.

Overall, there was a 26 per cent increase in Saskatchewan's total agri-food export volume in 2023 over the previous year.

Canada's total exports to India in 2023 reached a value of $5.1 billion.

Sask. Premier Scott Moe’s recent trip to India drew criticism over its cost.

According to the provincial NDP, Moe and Sask. Party ministers have spent a total of $231,341 on trips to India since 2018.

Aside from Moe’s first two trips to India, the NDP claims agriculture minister Marit spent $27,743 in February 2020 and $32,323 in February 2023 on trips to India.

The NDP also said that Sask. Party minister Jeremy Harrison spent a combined total of $55,854 on two trips to India in November 2019 and April 2022.

—With files from Drew Postey and David Prisciak