Saskatchewan is pleased to see Alberta file a reference case with the Alberta Court of Appeal over the "harmful and ineffective" federal carbon tax, Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.

The tax "hurts hardworking families, communities and businesses across our nation," Moe said.

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said Thursday that imposing a federal carbon tax on Albertans constitutes federal interference with Alberta's constitutional authority to make policy decisions within its jurisdiction.

Saskatchewan will join Alberta by seeking intervenor status, Moe said.

Last month the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled against the Government of Saskatchewan in its appeal of the federal carbon pricing plan, saying it is not unconstitutional.