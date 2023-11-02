Sask. school divisions warn parents of possible labour disruptions

Saskatoon’s public school director sent a letter to parents on Thursday warning them to prepare for disruptions after the overwhelming majority of teachers voted in favour of job action last week.

The Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) announced a vote over potential sanctions on Oct. 16, after declaring an “impasse” in contract talks. The union says 95 per cent of participating members voted in favour of job action, up to and including a strike.

In his letter, Director of Education Shane Skjerven warns parents the actions could “include a withdrawal of extra-curricular activities and/or noon hour supervision, rotating strikes or a general strike.”

“If job action is announced, we will share information with families as soon as possible.”

Skjerven says parents should keep an eye out for emails or letters from their children’s schools, updates to the division website, and school websites and social media accounts.

If the division receives short notice about job action, he says they will use a system that sends an alert by phone, text and email simultaneously.

“Student safety will continue to be our focus, as well as maintaining the integrity of our classrooms and schools. Any communication to parents and caregivers regarding job action will be focused on the day-to-day operations of schools and not on collective bargaining.”

A similar letter also went out on Thursday to parents of students in the Prairie Spirit School Division, CTV News has learned.

Prairie Spirit director Tracey Young warned of the potential impacts on students and parents.

"Teacher job action would have varying impacts on school operations and may include closing schools to students."

During a meeting of its council last week, STF president Samatha Becotte outlined the teachers’ position. She said the government bargaining committee refused to bargain on nine out of 10 of the STF's proposals during nine previous meetings since May.

"It is truly sad that our relationship with the current government has deteriorated so badly that a sanctions vote is even required," Becottee said.

In response to the sanctions vote, the Saskatchewan government has said it’s “disappointed the STF is willing to impose sanctions that could impact students and their families.”

A conciliation board is expected to be established to help the two bargaining committees, at the request of the union.

-With files from Josh Lynn