Sask. school divisions say COVID-19 test kits drying up

SASKATOON -

Spokespeople for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), Regina Catholic Schools (RCS), Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Regina Public Schools (RPS) are saying take-home rapid COVID-19 tests are drying up quickly.

RCSD spokesperson Twylla West said the distributions for school had them receive enough for 15 per cent of families with children under the age of 12.

“Our supply is either already gone or already spoken for,” she said.

The province shipped 475,000 tests to be received by all elementary schools this week.

This was in addition to the 100,000 tests deployed when the pilot program was launched at the end of August.

Families were given test kits with 25 rapid COVID-19 tests, which were not to be split up.

“One school waiting for tests to arrive had over 100 families on a waitlist as of yesterday.”

Rebecca Kraft has a seven-year-old enrolled in a GSCS school.

Kraft hasn’t applied for the take home tests but says it would be much more convenient than having her child get tested, which she has done three times.

“I would apply for it. I would like to see the rollout be a bit faster, that there be some more planning behind it, not a lot of sporadic ideas that are put into motion and not the necessary need or funding to back them up.”

The GSCS said that it’s hearing demand is exceeding supply.

“We see that as a positive sign that families are looking for various ways to help keep students and staff safe in schools,” said spokesperson Derrick Kunz.

“Schools have started waiting lists for families that request kits, and we’re following the process outlined by the SHA to request more kits.”

Sutherland School, part of SPS, was part of the pilot project, having already received the take home tests.

The remaining 50 elementary schools in the division have since received its kits.

“We’ve heard from several principals that the kits went very fast, with many schools reporting they have more families waiting to get a kit than actually received one,” said SPS spokesperson Veronica Baker.

“Requests for more kits have been sent in to the provincial government but we do not have a timeline for when they may arrive.”

RPS spokesperson Terry Lazarou said they are also feeling the pinch and have requested more kits from the province.

“Currently our supply of test kits to distribute to schools is almost exhausted. There was a robust demand for these tests from parents, especially at schools that had cases of COVID-19.”

The province anticipates it will receive another 2.6 million self-tests from the federal allocation by mid-October.

“Additional tests will be provided to schools to replenish stock, as the tests are received by the province,” said Ministry of Health spokesperson Jennifer Graham.

“We understand there is high demand in some schools for the rapid tests.”

The whole process has school staff members swarmed with question regarding the tests.

“The schools haven't been informed appropriately as to how they're supposed to be dispersed, and so they're arriving at schools and parents are calling and administrators are a bit frustrated,” said Saskatchewan Teachers Federation President Patrick Maze.

Maze says it’s been a bit of a “mad scramble” to distribute the tests and that he would of liked to of seen a third party hand them out.

“We had been told last year that there be a third party provider that would come into the schools and deliver and administer the tests, and now it seems like it's just send a test home and hope for the best.”

For teachers, Maze says this is one of the last things they need added to their schedule in September and October, which he describes as a busy time due to timetables and schedules for high-needs students.