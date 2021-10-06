SASKATOON -- Prairie Spirit School Division (PSSD) says it is facing a "critical shortage" of substitute bus drivers.

"This is due to the impact of COVID-19, as our drivers are staying home if they have symptoms. In addition, if a driver is required to be tested for COVID-19, their absence could extend to several days," the division said in a letter sent to parents and caregivers on Tuesday.

"As a result, we have had to cancel bus routes and there have been delays for other routes."

The division said it is "aggressively advertising for substitute drivers" and asked parents and caregivers to let family and friends know about the job openings.

PSSD serves more than 11,000 students in 47 schools in the area surrounding Saskatoon.