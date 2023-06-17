Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student

Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.

“It was really unique, I don’t know many people that got to graduate by themselves,” said Craik School 2023 graduate Silena Edwards.

The school had her honoured along with its seven kindergarten students, six of which showed up.

Edwards was one of those kindergarten students 12 years ago. Her last classmates left the school in Grade 9. She said she has gotten used to being the only student in her grade.

“I got a lot of leeway with my teachers, and they were pretty easy on me with my assignments.,” she said.

Edwards knew she couldn’t goof off too much with who her principal was: her mother.

“I am the parent of the only graduate. So it does make a moment where you feel for her that she didn’t have someone else, but this community was amazing,” said principal Charla Edwards.

During graduation day, Silena was able to capitalize on some perks, sweeping the awards given out to the graduation class.

“That’s the way it happens when you’re the only graduate,” she said with a smile.

The school has a 60-student population running from grades K-12. This is its first grad class ever of just one student, and maybe the only one who could handle it.

“I am just very proud of her. It takes a community to raise a kid, and our community did a good job of coming together for her,” Charla said.

“I’ll look back at it and thank my mom for this because I didn’t want to do any of this but she hounded me and finally caved in and I’m very thankful that I did and it was a good experience.”

Edwards's next step after graduating is to go and study agriculture at Lakeland College in Vermillion.