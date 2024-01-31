Sask. Rush GM hopes embracing coaching role will erase slow start
After starting the 2023-24 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season 1-4 and in the basement of the standings, Saskatchewan Rush general Manager Derek Keenan decided it was time to make some changes, Keenan has stepped into the head coaching role following the departure of Bruce Alexander.
“We have a lot of games left in the season, 13 games to go so I think I have some things to offer that might help us get to where we want to be which is make the playoffs,” Keenan said.
Keenan feels the team made all the right moves in the offseason.
“So far they’ve [the players] have been really positive and somewhat excited to have me back and there are a few guys there that I’ve coached before,” Keenan said of his return behind the bench.
For Keenan right off the start of this season he noticed things on the offensive side of the ball that he didn’t like.
“I’m not going to sit here and beat on a good friend of mine in Bruce Alexander, but I just didn’t want it to fester and with 13 games to go I thought I really can come in and help this young group.”
Keenan said he felt for the 2024 edition of the Rush him stepping back behind the bench was the right thing to do.
“I think I have quite a bit to offer on the coaching side of things, my strengths are analytical and game management,” Keenan said.
The Rush will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the Panther City Lacrosse Club at SaskTel Centre. The team is coming off an 11-9 win at home Saturday night against Vancouver.
