Sask. Rush extend GM, coaching staff

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed general manager Derek Keenan to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

They’ve also handed head coach Jeff McComb and assistant coaches Jimmy Quinlan and Jeremy Tallevi two-year deals.

“Derek has proven over the last several decades that he is the standard bearer for general managers in the sport of lacrosse,” said team President and Governor Colin Priestner in a release.

“We couldn’t be more exicted to have him.”

Keenan and McComb have found a lot of success together, winning National Lacrosse League titles in 2015, 2016 and 2018 and guiding teams to the championship series five times since 2012.

McComb was named head coach of the Rush in August 2020 after spending eight seasons as the team’s assistant coach.

The Rush announced training camp will begin on Nov. 5 in Saskatoon.

They’ll also train at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre on Nov. 12 in Oakville, Ont.

The Rush will open the regular season against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Dec. 4.

The team’s home opener will be the following weekend against the Calgary Roughnecks.