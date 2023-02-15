Sask. residents spent the most on Christmas gifts nationwide: RBC survey

Gift buyers on the prairies spent the most on Christmas gifts in 2022, according to an RBC survey.

In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 47 per cent of respondents reported spending about $727 over budget for the holiday compared with just $580 nationally.

The survey found those with kids overspent the most, and 31 per cent said it would take them until April or longer to get their finances back on track.

Nationally, respondents said they spent the most on experience-type gifts, gift cards, and electronics.

Those aged 18-34 spent the most, followed by 35 to 55-year-olds.

The survey was conducted online between January 3 and 5, with 2,000 responding. Results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.