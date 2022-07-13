Sask. residents feel financial 'pinch' more than rest of Canada, survey finds

As the Bank of Canada pushes interest rates to a record high, those in the prairie provinces are feeling the pinch more than the rest of the country, according to a new survey.

The MNP Ltd survey found that 55 per cent of prairie residents (Saskatchewan and Manitoba) said if interest rates keep going up they will be in financial trouble. That is up seven-points from the last quarter, which is the largest jump across Canada.

“Those two provinces seem to be in more trouble than the rest of the provinces across Canada, feeling the pinch a little bit more with the rising interest rates,” licensed insolvency trustee Michelle Scheller told CTV News.

“More people are cutting back non-essential spending, as well as essential spending. Over 55 per cent said with another interest rate hike, it's going to push them into more financial trouble. And that was prior to the hike that came out today.”

According to the survey, 38 per cent said rising interest rates may bankrupt them.

Thirty per cent of prairie residents indicated they were having to make tough decisions about essential purchases. Three in 10 respondents said they were cutting back on food, utilities and housing costs.

Many are turning to lower cost items for everyday purchases, according to the statistics. Two out of five are driving less than before to save some money.

“Everywhere Saskatchewan residents turn, it’s more expensive; housing is more expensive, driving a car is more expensive, food is more expensive. There is no reprieve,” Pamela Meger, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee with MNP LTD, said in a press release.

“As inflation nears a 40-year high, the pressure to tame it with more aggressive interest rate hikes is growing. Saskatchewan residents might be surprised how much of an impact future interest rate increases could have on their finances and ability to service their debt repayment obligations,” Meger said.

Scheller said that Saskatchewan residents were making some good decisions to deal with the financial strain.

“People are being more aware of the budgeting, they're cutting back on spending that maybe doesn't they don't need, they're looking for less expensive items for their everyday purchases, which are all very positive changes.”

However, she warns those under pressure not to take on more debt right now.

“That's not likely the way that they're going to want to go, because then you've got that higher interest on those payments, and how do they manage that going forward?”

She recommends that people get in touch with their banks to see if they have options or to seek help from a licensed insolvency trustee.

“When people are experiencing financial pressure. They kind of want to hide from it or just hope it's going to go away. The sooner you can get some suggestions, the better. It just makes it easier to deal with at the start rather than as it gets worse and snowballs down the road.”

The study, conducted by Ipsos for MNP ltd also found that half are cutting back on non-essential purchases, such as dining out, entertainment and travelling.

Only seven per cent of those surveyed in the prairies said they were not impacted by rising costs.

For the survey, 2,000 Canadians were interviewed between June 6-9, 2022/ the poll is accurate to within 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.