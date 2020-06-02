SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan residents have shown the most improved mental health in the country, according to last month's Mental Health Index report by human resources giant Morneau Shepell.

While Saskatchewan's score was still negative, it was tied with Newfoundland and Labrador for the least negative score among the provinces, at -8.2. That's up from -12.9 in April.

The national average remained unchanged at -12.

"While there have been modest improvements in anxiety and financial risk scores, there has been an increased feeling of isolation," the report says.

The highest mental health scores are observed in utilities as well as mining and oil and gas extraction. The lowest mental health scores are found in accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment and recreation and real estate, rental and leasing.

Seventy-three per cent of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt their mental health.

"Well after the risk of infection reduces, the mental health impact may remain," the report says.

"This has implications for the quality of life of individuals, the stability of families, the risk of health and disability costs for organizations as well as the level of participation in the economy, which is a concern for government, given its impact on the speed of economic recovery."

The data was collected through an online survey of 3,000 Canadians who are living in Canada and are currently employed or who were employed within the prior six months.

Participants were selected to be representative of the age, gender, industry and geographic distribution in Canada.