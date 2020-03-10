SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan residents continue to fall behind on debt payments according to a new report from TransUnion.

The report ranked consumers delinquency rates by province with those 90 days or more past due on non-mortgage accounts in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-mortgage accounts including things like credit cards, lines of credit and auto loans.

It says 7.35 per cent of consumers in Saskatchewan are delinquent, above the national average of 5.61 per cent and the third highest in the nation. Only Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick were higher.

Delinquency rates rose across Canada, but Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Manitoba saw the largest year-over-year increases.

“We are now starting to see increased pressure on personal finances, especially within certain segments of the population that have a higher sensitivity to interest rate changes. Rate rises in 2018 may be beginning to squeeze household budgets and drive higher delinquency and insolvency rates, although other macroeconomic factors, such as the impact of trade embargos, auto plant closures and rail strikes, have also played their part,” said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting for TransUnion Canada in a news release.

The report also says insolvency rates in Canada continued to rise in the fourth quarter of 2019, jumping up 11.5 per cent from the year prior.

TransUnion says the rise in insolvency rates is likely driven by people who borrowed in near prime and prime risk tiers and struggle with servicing debt in the midst of negative external factors.

“These segments may have been impacted by rising interest rates and cost of living increases which have stretched disposable incomes and in some cases forced consumers to prioritize which bills to pay. It is worth noting that the Q4 2019 rise in insolvencies was driven largely by an increase in consumer proposals, where a consumer agrees repayment terms with a creditor, rather than bankruptcy, which often involves only selling assets to meet a portion of debt obligations,” a news release from TransUnion says.