Sask. residents can expect tax increase in New Year
Candice Malcolm, spokeswoman for the non-profit advocacy group, says Ontario's debt has doubled under 10 years of Liberal rule to $272.8 billion, which cost nearly $11 billion this year just to pay the interest.
The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation estimates that the average Saskatchewan family will have to pay about $50 more in taxes in 2018.
The tax increase is thanks to something called a ‘bracket creep’ set to take effect Jan. 1. Todd Mackay with the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation said many working Canadians will get a cost-of-living adjustment on their wages.
“If you’re in the middle of a tax bracket, it might be a number of years before you get bumped into a higher one, but if you’re right on that bubble it might bump you into one this year,” Mackay said.
“So overall it is significant, we’re looking at over nine or 10 million dollars that Saskatchewanians will be paying in extra taxes just because of bracket creep.”
Mackay added that some governments will index tax brackets to prevent bracket creep. The Saskatchewan government did so for several years, however, the last provincial budget suspended indexation.
The provincial government sent an emailed response to CTV News and said, “Lower personal income tax rates were introduced last July and this reduction will save taxpayers more than 10 times what indexation would have saved them in 2018.”
