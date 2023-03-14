Saskatchewan gun owners are being encouraged to hand in their unwanted firearms, replica firearms and ammunition.

“The program, sponsored by the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police (SACP), offers a proactive approach to the issue of gun violence in Saskatchewan,” a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

The firearms amnesty program is not connected to pending Bill C21 legislation or changes that are laid out in the Government of Canada’s May 2020 order-in-council, SPS said.

Police said the program does not interfere with hunting, agricultural production or recreational marksmanship, but rather was to prevent violent offences should unwanted firearms fall into the hands of criminals.

“The SACP firearm amnesty is designed to lower the risk of violent offences involving firearms by safely collecting and disposing of unwanted firearms that may otherwise fall into the hands of criminals through break & enters or accidental loss,” the release said.

“The amnesty also extends to replica or imitation firearms, and any unwanted ammunition or parts of firearms.”

SPS said an example of an unwanted firearm would be one inherited as part of an estate that’s not wanted.

Starting March 20, SPS said residents of Saskatchewan can contact their municipal police service, RCMP detachment or conservation office to surrender their unwanted firearms. Police caution not to transport the guns to these offices as they present a safety risk and may have criminal implications.

“By pre-arrangement, police officers or conservation officers will attend to pick up unwanted firearms from the homes of residents who wish to surrender them,” the release said.

Police said they will not pursue any charges in relation to the unauthorized possession of firearms surrendered during the program. The firearms will be checked to see if they are involved in ongoing investigations, the release said.

Firearms surrendered will be destroyed, according to police.

The amnesty program ends on April 9.