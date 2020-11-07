SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association says it has decided it will accept a court decision that reversed a penalty imposed on a nurse over a social media post.

In 2016, Carolyn Strom was fined for professional misconduct by the SRNA after criticizing a long-term care home in a 2015 Facebook post.

The post said her grandfather received sub-par care in the weeks before his death.

The SRNA reprimanded Strom, fining her $1,000 and ordering her to pay another $25,000 in costs.

Strom went to Saskatchewan's appeal court which dismissed the penalty, saying the private aspect of the posts was made clear and the posts were not shown to be false or exaggerated.