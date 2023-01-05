Sask. RCMP warn of increase in sexting scams

RCMP in Maidstone say they’ve seen an increase in sexting scams.

The scams target young men and teenage boys, according to an RCMP news release.

“The scammer entices the victim to send nude pictures of themselves. The scammer then demands payment and advises the victim that if they do not pay, the photos will be released to the victim’s contacts,” the RCMP said.

The RCMP is warning the public about the risk of sending private images online.

“The actual recipient may not always be the only one who will receive or view this content.”

People are reminded to be cautious and not to provide personal information via text message.

“Do not send money to the requestor, even if the message sounds urgent,” the RCMP said.

Rather, the RCMP says those targeted in these types of scams should report the crime to the police.

People can also report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.