Sask. RCMP warn of 'high risk' violent sex offender's release

The Saskatchewan RCMP are warning residents of North Battleford, Little Pine First Nation, and surrounding communities about the release of a violent sex offender.

Frederick Chickosis (also known as Checkosis), 53, was released on Friday morning after serving his sentence, according to an RCMP news release. He plans to reside in North Battleford and has been known to visit Little Pine, police said.

Chickosis is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, weighing 163 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Frederick Chickosis has a criminal history, which includes violent sexual offences and a history of reoffending," the release said. "During Frederick Chickosis's incarceration, he completed programming to mitigate risk factors for reoffending. However, Frederick Chickosis has not made any progress in reducing the high risk of reoffending."

Chickosis has several conditions that he must abide by for the next 18 months, including living in an approved residence, staying indoors from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the first 30 days, not having contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless supervised by an approved person, not consuming alcohol or drugs unless prescribed by a doctor, not possessing a gun, ammunition, or any other weapon, and not being in a place that primarily sells alcohol.

The RCMP stressed in the release that the information was being shared to raise awareness about Chickosis' presence in the community, not to encourage people to harm him or engage in vigilantism towards him.

Residents with concerns about Chickosis are invited to contact their local RCMP detachment. Anyone wishing to report an incident involving Chickosis is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.