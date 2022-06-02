Sask. RCMP warn of gunfire coming from home on Cumberland House Cree Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP are warning Cumberland House Cree Nation Residents to stay inside and to lock all doors and windows.

According to an RCMP update issued just before 3:30 p.m., guns were being fired from a home located in the 100 block of Pemmican Portage Avenue.

In the alert sent earlier in the afternoon., RCMP warned residents to stay inside and to lock all windows and doors because a man believed to be carrying a long-barreled gun had been spotted in the area.

"Motorists driving in the area should be wary of someone asking for a ride and should not pick up hitchhikers," RCMP said in the alert.

Residents are asked to avoid disclosing police locations and to call 911 to report emergencies or information related to the incident.

--This is a developing story.