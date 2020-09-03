SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating after a man's body was found in St. Walburg.

On Tuesday, around 11:40 a.m., RCMP received a report of a deceased male who was found along Range Road 3253, according to a news release.

The man was confirmed to be dead after police and EMS arrived, RCMP said in the release.

Forensic and major crimes investigators were requested to examine the scene once it was secured, RCMP said

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Tyrell Shane Lee Littlewolfe from Onion Lake Cree Nation. His family has been notified and provided with victim services, RCMP said.

Investigators consider Littlewolfe's death suspicious and foul play is suspected, RCMP said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday in Saskatoon.

RCMP is asking anyone who was in contact with Littlewolfebetween Aug. 31 and Sept 1 to contact police.