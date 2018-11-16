The force responsible for policing rural areas in Saskatchewan says it’s struggling to recruit new members.

Saskatchewan RCMP says finding new recruits is a challenge and the problem isn’t unique to Saskatchewan.

“Police forces across the country are struggling to find recruits. There’s been an overall decline in the interest of young people getting into policing as a profession,” Cpl. Rob King said.

King said it’s difficult to explain the decline, but cited pay, the requirement to move around, and other opportunities as potential reasons.

RCMP stationed in remote areas don’t have as much as help as police working in a municipal work force, he said.

SARM President Ray Orb said he’s concerned with the lack of police presence in rural areas.

Orb said he understands the RCMP is taxed and the force is doing what they can, but he’s hopeful new initiatives introduced by the province will be effective.

King said while interest in the force is declining, communities are not at risk.