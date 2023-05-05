Sask. RCMP service dog dies suddenly while on training course

The Saskatchewan RCMP say a police service dog has died this week while in Alberta on a course.

“Nazz was born on October 24, 2020 and graduated with his handler from the Police Dog Service Training Centre in September, 2022. The team immediately began responding to calls for service in North and Central Saskatchewan,” an RCMP Facebook post said.

“In November, 2022, PSD Nazz tracked a suspect who was located under a row of trees on the outskirts of Humboldt. The man received treatment for medical distress due to the extreme cold and its likely he wouldn’t have survived without PSD Nazz locating him,” RCMP said in the post.

RCMP said Nazz would be missed.

“Nazz was trained in tracking, searching, criminal apprehension, obedience and agility. He was extremely good at his job and trusted by his peers and supervisors to handle any type of call for service. PSD Nazz was a valuable member of the Saskatchewan RCMP team and will be deeply missed,” the post said.