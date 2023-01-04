Sask. RCMP seize guns and meth in search of abandoned home

A search of a boarded-up residence on Mistawasis First Nation led to the seizure of six guns and over 10 ounces of methamphetamine on Jan. 1, the RCMP said.

The Ahtahkakoop RCMP were called to the residence just before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of possible gunshots and lights seen inside overnight in the vacant home, according to a news release.

Three people tried to flee the scene in a black truck as officers pulled into the driveway, the RCMP said. The three suspects, two males and a female, tried to flee on foot after the truck got stuck in the snow.

The RCMP said officers caught a 30-year-old woman from Prince Albert and found 293 grams of suspected methamphetamine in her purse, along with cash and paraphernalia.

Officers contained the area and cleared seven more people out of the home. They were charged with break and enter, the police said.

Six firearms were found in a search of the vehicles at the scene, along with two cans of mace, a large sum of cash and a cell phone, the news release said.

The 30-year-old woman faces charges for trafficking and firearms offences.

RCMP officers are still searching for the two males who fled the scene on foot.