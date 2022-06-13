Sask. RCMP seize cocaine, illegal guns in North Battleford drug bust

An investigation has removed 359 grams of cocaine and illegal guns from North Battleford streets, according to RCMP.

“I hope this sends a message: we will not tolerate the presence of dangerous weapons and drugs in our community," Sgt. Adam Buckingham of Battleford RCMP said in a news release.

"(RCMP) will continue to proactively and relentlessly investigate those who disregard our community’s safety."

On June 9, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of 113 Street in North Battleford in relation to an ongoing investigation, according to RCMP.

Officers seized two illegally-modified guns including a semi-automatic model, a loaded handgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a conducted energy device and body armour, police say.

Police also say officers seized the cocaine, trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

Three men face several charges in connection to the investigation and are scheduled to appear in court on June 13.