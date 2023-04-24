Sask. RCMP seize bricks of cocaine, fentanyl in traffic stop

Two people are in custody following a traffic stop on Highway 16 that police say led to a sizeable seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

RCMP pulled over a vehicle on Friday evening near Maidstone, and the officer came to suspect the occupants were in possession of illegal drugs, according to a news release.

The two were detained for further investigation and when the officer discovered the passenger was breaching release conditions, the RCMP said he was arrested and they searched the vehicle.

Police seized over three kilograms of fentanyl, seven kilograms of meth, and one kilogram of cocaine, the RCMP said.

Both occupants of the vehicle, 20-year-old Gurpreet Singh and 21-year-old Prince Sharma, face trafficking charges.

They’ve been remanded in custody and will appear again in Lloydminster Provincial Court on May 18.