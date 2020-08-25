SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP seized six kilograms of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop Monday evening.

Traffic Services Unit officers were working in the Wynyard area on Highway 16 and stopped a vehicle for a driver’s license, vehicle registration and driver sobriety check, according to a news release.

Officers observed that the lone occupant, a 33-year-old woman from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was in possession of unstamped tobacco, police say.

She was arrested for possession of unstamped tobacco and during a search of the vehicle, police found the suspected cocaine, according to the release.

She was also arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.