Sask. RCMP seize 1.1kg of cocaine near Maidstone
Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:45AM CST
Saskatchewan RCMP found just over 1.1 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop near Maidstone on April 16. (Courtesy RCMP)
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP found just over 1.1 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop near Maidstone on April 16.
Police had stopped the vehicle for a driver’s licence and vehicle registration check, according to a news release.
During the stop, the officer made several observations which resulted the officer arresting the driver and lone occupant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered the cocaine.
Darin Math, 33, of Edmonton, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.