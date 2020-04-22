SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP found just over 1.1 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop near Maidstone on April 16.

Police had stopped the vehicle for a driver’s licence and vehicle registration check, according to a news release.

During the stop, the officer made several observations which resulted the officer arresting the driver and lone occupant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered the cocaine.

Darin Math, 33, of Edmonton, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.