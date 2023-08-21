Sask. RCMP seek public's help following suspicious disappearance

Battlefords RCMP are seeking the public's help in the search for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen in early July.

Nitanas Scarlett was first reported missing on Aug. 7, according to an RCMP news release.

Scarlett was last seen in the 900 block of 102 Street in North Battleford on the afternoon of July 4.

She is described as five feet four inches, weighing roughly 140 pounds. She has long dark hair, braces, and a pierced nose, police say.

"Scarlett has a tattoo of a dragon with flowers around it on her forearm and a tattoo of Asian script on her neck," the RCMP news release said.

"Nitanas has connections to North Battleford and Moosomin First Nation but it has not been confirmed that she travelled to either of these communities."

Police now consider her disappearance suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the province's RCMP major crimes unit.

Police say anyone with information regarding Scarlett's whereabouts can call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or their local police service. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.