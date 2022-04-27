Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured

A photo of Kurt Miller provided by RCMP. A photo of Kurt Miller provided by RCMP.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London