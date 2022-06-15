Sask. RCMP seek information about man found dead earlier this month

Saskatchewan RCMP have released the name of a man found dead on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

The body of Chad Duncan Bird was found near House 612 on June 7, police said in a news release.

"Investigators would like to speak with anyone who had contact

with Chad, or was in or around House 612 on June 6 or June 7, 2022," police said.

People with information can contact Montreal Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.