SASKATOON -- UPDATE: RCMP say the man has been located and is in police custody.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for help in the search for a man driving a stolen pick-up truck who may have a gun.

The truck RCMP are looking for is a brown 2014 Ford F-150 with an Alberta licence plate numbered BSB 9726.

The truck, which RCMP say is stolen, has back-window decals that read "Sticks and Stones."

The truck was last seen travelling east of Lloydminster around 6:30 p.m Wednesday. in the Maidstone area.

RCMP say the man is believed to have a gun.

Police are advising anyone who sees the man or the vehicle to not approach him and instead call 911.