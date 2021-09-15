SASKATOON -- Meadow Lake RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects who allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint.

The woman was reportedly forced into a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. in the Centre Street area in Meadow Lake early Wednesday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

She told police she was dropped off in a rural area near Barthel, a town located roughly 60 km southwest of the city. The woman said she was robbed but not injured.

The woman told police she believes there was a second victim, a female "of small stature" who was already with the suspects, with no further description available.

Two vehicles are believed to be involved in the alleged incident, a black 2010 two-door Kia Forte with Saskatchewan license plate 808MHS and a two-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Saskatchewan license plate 625LSY.

The suspects are both female with one described as five-foot-five with a small to average build, blond hair and an eyebrow ring.

The second suspect is also five-foot-five with a small to average build, brown hair and an eyebrow ring.

They suspects may potentially be headed to Loon Lake, Saskatoon or Regina, RCMP said.

RCMP is warning anyone who sees the suspects or their vehicles to not approach them and to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS, where tips can be submitted anonymously.

