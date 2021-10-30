Sask. RCMP searching for man last seen in Onion Lake Cree Nation

SASKATOON -

Onion Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Spensor Belly who was reported missing on Friday.

Belly was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at a residence in Onion Lake Cree Nation, according to a news release.

RCMP say it was reported he was picked up by an unknown person in an SUV from the residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from by family and friends since.

Belly is known to frequent Edmonton but investigators have not confirmed if this is where he may be, the release said.

He is described as being five feet nine inches tall, 100 lbs. with blonde, possibly now black, hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, jeans and brown boots.

Family and RCMP are concerned for his well being.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Belly are asked to contact Onion Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.