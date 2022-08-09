Sask. RCMP searching for escaped correctional camp inmate

RCMP in Saskatchewan are searching for an inmate that escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Jesse Guest, 28, was last seen between 10 a.m. Aug. 6 and 7 a.m. Aug. 7, according to an RCMP media release.

Police believe that Guest left the camp on foot and may be in Melfort or Star City.

Guest has been described as six feet, three inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes with tattoos of the letters WS on his right hand and TJ on his left wrist. He also has scars on both arms.

Anyone with information on Guest’s whereabouts has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Besnard Lake is about 414 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.