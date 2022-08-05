Sask. RCMP search for missing 74-year-old mushroom picker

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for people to help find a 74-year-old woman — but only if they are familiar with the area where she went missing.

According to police, Lois Chartran was last seen on Thursday, when she was picking mushrooms on foot northeast of kilometre 30 on Highway 106, also known as Hanson Lake Road.

The area is roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

"Police have communicated with Lois via a radio she is carrying, as recent as 6:00 a.m. this morning, but she has not yet been located," RCMP said in a news release issued on Friday.

Severe thunderstorms, wind and rain that swept through the area Thursday night impacted the search, RCMP said.

Police are asking members of the public who are familiar with the area to assist in the search.

"There is a command post set up approximately 32 kilometres north of Smeaton on Highway 106," RCMP said.

"Please attend this location and sign in so everyone is accounted for and a methodical grid search can be completed."

Cell service is limited and those unfamiliar with the terrain may get lost, RCMP said.

Chartran is described as five feet tall. weighing 90 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911.