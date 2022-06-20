Sask. RCMP search for house stolen during transport

Sask. RCMP search for house stolen during transport

Sask. RCMP have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a missing house investigation. Sask. RCMP have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a missing house investigation.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London