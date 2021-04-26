SASKATOON -- RCMP are searching for a 23-year-old man who escaped custody at the Meadow Lake courthouse.

Christopher Gilbert Ernest was making a court appearance related to "a number of charges," including weapons charges, resisting arrest and failing to attend court, RCMP said in a media release.

Around noon, RCMP were informed that Ernest had escaped.

Police consider Ernest to be dangerous and RCMP said he should not be approached.

Ernest could potentially be on his way to Waterhen Lake First Nation, RCMP said.

The 23-year-old is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

When he left the courthouse, Ernest was wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt, RCMP said.

Meadow Lake RCMP are asking anyone with information concerning Ernest's location to call 911, contact the detachment directly at 306-236-2570 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.