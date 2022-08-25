Sask. RCMP search for a missing woman after truck rollover near Meadow Lake

RCMP in Northern Saskatchewan are investigating a rollover on Highway 903, two kilometres south of Pagan Lake.

The incident happened on Aug. 24 around 7 p.m. around the Beaver River Bridge crossing, according to an RCMP press release.

Police said the truck had driven off the bridge and was submerged in the river. They were able to rescue a man who was standing on top of the truck. He was pulled to shore with a rope and taken to hospital with injuries, RCMP said.

However, they were unable to find a female who was also involved in the incident.

First responders have been unable to enter the rive due to the current and depth, the RCMP release said.

An underwater recovery team has been called to assist with the water search.

Travellers have been advised that Highway 903 will be closed intermittently while the investigation continues.