Sask. RCMP says scammers are sending out fraudulent summons for pedophilia

The Saskatchewan RCMP is warning the public about a possible scammer representing themselves as police.

La Ronge RCMP got a report last week that someone had received an email claiming to be from the RCMP that includes a phony summons for offences including sex trafficking and pedophilia, the RCMP said in a news release.

The summons letter purports to be on behalf of the executive director of UNICEF and Brenda Lucki, the commissioner of the RCMP. The email it’s sent from is a Google address.

The RCMP confirms that this email is a scam. They are asking the public not to reply if they receive it, and to delete it immediately.