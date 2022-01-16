Sask. RCMP respond to serious crash on Highway 15

SASKATOON -

RCMP are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on a highway near Rosetown.

The crash happened on Highway 15 approximately three and a half miles west of Sovereign, according to a news release from RCMP Sunday afternoon.

Officers are on scene and a detour is in place.

Motorists can expect delays and are asked to slow down if travelling in the area for the safety of emergency responders, the release said.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or injuries.